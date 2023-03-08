Left Menu

Unique Holi at UP temple: 'Devars' and 'bhabhis' smear each other with colours of love

Twenty quintals of tesu flowers and 50 quintals of gulal of varied hues are stocked at Dauji temple in Baldeo region of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate a unique Holi played by bhabhis and devars -- sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. The women lash the men with wet cotton cloth.This unique Holi will be played inside the Dauji temple on Thursday.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-03-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 09:59 IST
Unique Holi at UP temple: 'Devars' and 'bhabhis' smear each other with colours of love
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty quintals of 'tesu' flowers and 50 quintals of 'gulal' of varied hues are stocked at Dauji temple in Baldeo region of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate a unique Holi played by 'bhabhis' and 'devars' -- sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. In the celebration, womenfolk representing 'bhabhis' and “brothers-in-law” play what is locally called “Huranga”. The women lash the men with wet cotton cloth.

''This unique Holi will be played inside the Dauji temple on Thursday. Lord Krishna used to play this Holi with Revati (wife of Krishna's brother Baldeo),” temple priest Govind Pandey told PTI. ''The men drench the women with tesu colour, while the women try to save their new clothes from getting spoiled. In the spirit of the festival, the women also tear the clothes of the men and use them as whips,'' he said.

A man dressed up as Lord Krishna and another as his elder brother sit on a raised platform in the temple, and watch the celebrations unfold as the folk song 'Aaj Biraj Me Holi Re Rasiya' plays in the background.

Before 'Huranga' begins, devotional music is played before the deity for an hour to seek permission to carry on with the festival, the priest said. “Twenty quintals of 'tesu' flowers, 50 quintals of 'gulal' (colour powder) of different hues, five quintals of alum, 10 quintals of lime and five quintals of saffron colour have been purchased,” Pandey said..

Twenty quintals of rose and marigold petals were also ordered.

District Magistrate Pulkit Khare said all security arrangements have been made for the day.

Police personnel will be posted in plainclothes to check hooliganism and any misbehaviour with women, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023