Vicky Kaushal wishes 'URI' director Aditya Dhar on his birthday

Actor Vicky Kaushal, on Sunday, extended heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the 'URI' director Aditya Dhar's birthday.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 13:27 IST
Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Dhar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Vicky Kaushal, on Sunday, extended heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the 'URI' director Aditya Dhar's birthday. Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Happy birthday mere bhai," followed by multiple kissing emoticons.

Vicky and Aditya collaborated for the first time in the action thriller film 'URI: The Surgical Strike' which emerged to be a blockbuster. Released in the year 2019, the film also starred Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles.

The duo previously announced their second collaboration 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' which later-on went on the back burner. Meanwhile, Vicky will be next seen in director Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur.'

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw featuring Vicky in the titular role and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.

He will also be seen in yet-to-be-titled film alongside Triptii Dimri. The Vicky-starrer is a co-production of Prime Video with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. It is touted to be an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy. (ANI)

