India is elated and proud, he said.Naatu Naatu, Naacho Naacho in Hindi, is composed by Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.In another tweet, Modi also congratulated director Kartiki Gonsalves, producer Guneet Monga and the entire team of The Elephant Whisperers for winning the Oscars.Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature, the prime minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 10:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 10:37 IST
Oscars: PM congratulates teams behind 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is proud and elated with ''Naatu Naatu'' winning an Oscar, and hailed the song as one that will be remembered for years to come. He also congratulated the entire team of Tamil documentary ''The Elephant Whisperers'' after it created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Reacting to the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film ''RRR'' winning the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category, Modi tweeted, ''Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come.'' ''Congratulations to MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud,'' he said.

Naatu Naatu, ''Naacho Naacho'' in Hindi, is composed by Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.

In another tweet, Modi also congratulated director Kartiki Gonsalves, producer Guneet Monga and the entire team of ''The Elephant Whisperers'' for winning the Oscars.

''Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature,'' the prime minister said.

