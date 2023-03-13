She will live on in our memories: Madhuri Dixit pays homage to mother Snehalata Dikshit's

Hindi cinema star Madhuri Dixit on Monday paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother Snehalata Dikshit, saying she taught her to ''embrace and celebrate life''. Snehalata Dikshit passed away at the age of 90 on Sunday, the Bollywood actor had shared in a statement. Madhuri, who is the youngest of the four siblings, posted a photo with her mother on Instagram and said she will remember her through memories.

''Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal.She taught us to embrace and celebrate life.She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories.

''Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om,'' the 55-year-old actor wrote.

Snehalata Dikshit's last rites were performed here at Worli's Vaikunth Dham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)