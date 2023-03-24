Mamata extends greetings on Ramzan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday extended greetings as the holy month of Ramzan began.

In a tweet, she said that she hoped everyone work towards a society that is free from poverty and all social evils.

''I extend my best wishes to all my brothers and sisters from the Muslim community across the world, as the holy month of Ramzan begins,'' Banerjee said. ''May we continue serving people and working towards a society that is free from poverty and all social evils,'' she added.

