Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sanaa' to open UK Asian Film Festival

Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's introspective drama "Sanaa" starring Radhika Madan will open the UK Asian Film Festival, the makers said Sunday.

"Sanaa" follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious woman (Madan), who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.

''Sanaa'' will be screened at the BFI Southbank in London on May 4 where both Saria and Madan will be present. The festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a remarkable line-up of films that centre on the British Asian experience.

Saria said it is an honour to launch the 25th edition of UK Asian Film Festival with their film.

''We are thrilled to be part of this wonderful event that has been celebrating diverse voices and helping change minds for the past 25 years. 'Sanaa' is an intimate and raw portrait of the modern Indian woman and I can't wait to see how it resonates with British audiences,'' the director said in a statement.

''Sanaa'' is a special film for Madan, she said.

''It's a film that talks about unresolved trauma, something that a lot of people go through but never talk about. It was a challenging role for me, and I am so glad that it has been appreciated by audiences worldwide. I am really excited to present the film at the UK Asian Film Festival and to share 'Sanaa' with the audience there,'' the actor added.

''Sanaa'' had its world premier at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and followed it up with its North American premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The film also stars Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja Bhatt.

The UK Asian Film Festival is organised by Tongues on Fire, a not-for-profit organisation, and supported by the BFI and Arts Council England. This year's theme is 'Celebrating Our Stories', with a focus on films that centre on the British Asian experience. It will come to a close on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)