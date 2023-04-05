One Punch Man Chapter 183 new release date and what to expect

Japanese manga One Punch Man fans are anxiously anticipating Chapter 183 of the manga, but Yusuke Murata, the mangaka, has announced a hiatus until April 20, 2023. Murata cited the production of Volume 28 as the reason for the break, which is a routine practice for him. However, he also assured fans that he would provide an update on the mentioned date. it seems this strategic hiatus comes as the Psychic Sisters arc has concluded and the series moves into the Neo Heroes Introduction arc.

What is Neo Heroes Introduction arc?

As the Psychic Sisters arc is concluded, author Yusuke Murata will be introducing a new arc in the One Punch Man series This upcoming arc is called the Neo Heroes Introduction arc and will be the seventeenth arc in the series. It will also be the second arc in the Neo Heroes Saga.

The arc starts with the Hero Association trying to rebuild after the events of the Garou's Hero Hunting arc. Several heroes are offered a spot in the S-Class, but they decline due to distrust of the Hero Association. Meanwhile, various heroes are shown training and trying to improve themselves. Genos challenges Saitama to a fight and asks him to join the Neo Heroes, but Saitama refuses. King tries to reveal his secret to Bang to get stronger but fails, and he ends up at a mountain temple where he finds Garou meditating under a waterfall. Additionally, several heroes have joined the Neo Heroes, including Child Emperor, Metal Bat, and Superalloy Darkshine.

What to expect from One Punch Man Chapter 183?

One Punch Man Chapter 183 will introduce the new arc of the manga. This new arc will showcase the issues currently faced by the Hero Association and will feature a new organization called the Hunters.

In One Punch Man Chapter 183 fans may see the Hero Association has been struggling with a lack of funds, which has led to questionable actions such as accepting money from Tsukuyomi and creating a shelter for the uber-rich. The morality of the Hero Association will be brought to light by Accel, the leader of the vigilante group, Hunters.

One Punch Man Chapter 183 may also feature a Hero Association representative approaching Accel and offering him the position of an S-class hero with medical and weaponry support. However, Accel declines the offer and warns the representative of the downfall of her organization. In Chapter 183, the problems faced by heroes will not be limited to strong monsters, but will also include the threats posed by vigilantes who aspire to rise to the top.

The spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 183 will be released five to six days before its original release. The raw scans will be leaked in just two to three days before its original release. Then fans will start discussing the spoilers on Reddit and other varied platforms.

