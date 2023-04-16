Left Menu

Meezaan Jafri performs Umrah ahead of Eid

In one frame, Meezaan is clad in a white shawl, a typical attire to perform Umrah. He captioned the post as 'Umrah'. In another frame, he wrote, "4 hr drive later, No sleep, No sehri, But we got to finish what we came to do..." as he reached the Masjid Al Nabawi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 23:25 IST
Meezaan Jafri performs Umrah ahead of Eid
Meezaan Jafri. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Eid, actor-comedian Jaaved Jaffrey's son Meezaan Jafri reached the holy city of Mecca to perform Umrah. Taking to Instagram stories, the 'Hungama 2' actor posted a couple of pictures and videos from his visit to the holy city.

In one frame, Meezaan is clad in a white shawl, a typical attire to perform Umrah. He captioned the post as 'Umrah'. In another frame, he wrote, "4 hr drive later, No sleep, No sehri, But we got to finish what we came to do..." as he reached the Masjid Al Nabawi. Earlier Television actor Hina Khan and Bigg Boss contestants Aly Gony and Asim Riaz also participated in Umrah, this year.

On the work front, Meezaan made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Malaal', which tanked at the box office. The actor was last seen in the comedy-drama 'Hungama 2', which was released on the OTT platform Disney plus Hotstar.

Meezaan will next be seen in 'Yaariyan 2' alongside Divya Khosla Kumar, and Pearl V Puri. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru of 'Sanam Teri Kasam' fame have come on board to direct the second instalment. 'Yaariyan', which was directed by Divya, starred Himansh Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh and Nicole Faria. 'Yaariyan 2' also stars Yash Das Gupta, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain, and Priya Varrier in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023