My Hero Academia Chapter 386 predictions, release and time

My Hero Academia is Chapter 386 and it's all about the ongoing battle between the heroes and villains. This chapter will continue the story of All For One getting closer to Shigaraki and becoming more powerful. It also features the return of Stain, which happened in Chapter 385.

As the Final War arc of MHA continues, things are getting more and more intense. Fans are eagerly waiting for Chapter 386 because of the exciting events that have happened in the previous chapters. In this chapter, Deku will fight against Shigaraki and Todoroki will make a comeback. There's no doubt that the upcoming chapter will be a thrilling read for fans of the series.

My Hero Academia chapter 386 is set to be released on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. While there are currently no spoilers for this chapter, it's anticipated that the story will have thrilling new developments.

My Hero Academia Chapter 386: What to expect

My Hero Academia chapter 386 may focus on Stain and his involvement in the ongoing war, as he is now ready to make his move and may aid the heroes despite being a former villain.

The chapter may also focus on All For One/Tomura Shigaraki versus Izuku Midoriya, as All For One has defeated the heroes and is now headed towards Shigaraki with his newly acquired powers.

Todoroki and Iida may rejoin the fight and face off against their respective foes, with Todoroki likely to confront his brother and father and Iida potentially forming an alliance with Stain. My Hero Academia Chapter Recap

What happened in My Hero Academia Chapter 385

All for One warned Machia in the past that his successor would come seeking him, despite going into hiding. Shinso could only control Midoriya and Machia, and he was upset with Machia for being deceived. The fight against the demon ruler must continue until he disappears, and the reporters carry an expensive camera to capture the action from a distance. A female reporter recognized a UA student from the sports event and saw how much he had changed. She noticed another helicopter, indicating others were joining the fight.

My Hero Academia Chapter 386 release schedule

My Hero Academia Chapter 386 is set to return on Monday, April 23, 2023, at 12 am JST. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

