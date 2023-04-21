Left Menu

Jubilee: Nandish Singh Sandhu shares what went behind his role as Jamshed Khan

Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu is on cloud nine as people not only appreciated Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial 'Jubilee' but also heaped praises on him over his performance as Jamshed Khan.

ANI | Updated: 21-04-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 19:26 IST
Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu is on cloud nine as people not only appreciated Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial 'Jubilee' but also heaped praises on him over his performance as Jamshed Khan. Sharing what went behind his role, the 'Uttaran' fame artiste said, "Jamshed Khan's character is a crucial element in the show's storyline. The impact of his presence is felt throughout the entire series. He brings a certain energy and strength to the show that impacts each character in a unique way. His strong personality and witty comebacks have a way of influencing the trajectory of the show and serving as a catalyst for character development."

He added, "Every character on the show was full of praise for Jamshed as a person and a theatre actor. Getting into Jamshed's shoes was definitely a challenge as there were no references in terms of yesteryear actors of those olden times to speak to or take guidance from or understand their ways of working. Transforming into the character of Jamshed Khan was a challenging but rewarding experience. I had to embody his strong personality and bring a certain energy to the screen which I feel grateful to have pulled off." Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. It revolves around the lives of those individuals who dream of making it big in the Hindi film industry during the golden age of Indian cinema.

Apart from Nandish Sandhu, it packs an ensemble cast of Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Wamiga Gabbi and Sidhant Gupta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

