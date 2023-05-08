Cricketer Shubman Gill to voice Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar

Young batter Shubman Gill will lend his voice to Indian Spider-Man in the upcoming animated movie ''Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'', the makers announced Monday.

The film, slated to be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment India across the country, marks the big-screen debut of Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man.

Gill, who is currently playing for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, said Spider-Man is ''one of the most relatable superheroes''. The 23-year-old will voice the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film.

''Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie,'' the cricketer said in a statement.

June 2 will indeed be a momentous occasion for all Spider-Man fans across the country, and we are sure that everyone will shower the same love on this film as they did on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home', said Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India.

''We are so excited to collaborate with Shubman Gill, as he’s not only a youth icon but also a true hero, having represented our country so well in international cricket while enthralling millions of fans with his on-ground heroics,'' Panjikaran added.

''Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'' will hit the Indian screens in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on June 2. The film is the sequel to 2018's ''Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'' and is set in a shared multiverse of alternate universes called the ''Spider-Verse''.

