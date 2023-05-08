Entertainment News Roundup: Streaming broke the career ladder, striking Hollywood writers say
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-05-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Streaming broke the career ladder, striking Hollywood writers say
Ronald D. Moore started his television writing career in 1989 in a junior-level job on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" before he rose through the ranks to produce hits such as "Battlestar Galactica" and "Outlander." That path to success is hard to find in today's Hollywood, Moore and other writers say, and is one reason the Writers Guild of America (WGA) called a strike that began May 2 and has shut down late-night television and threatens to undermine the crucial fall TV season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hollywood writers strike over pay in streaming TV 'gig economy'
Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood writers, studios stage last-minute talks as strike deadline looms; Factbox-Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike? and more
Union to brief striking Hollywood writers as TV production slows
Hollywood unions back striking writers as TV production slows
Hollywood writers, studios talk as midnight strike deadline looms