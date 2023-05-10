Left Menu

Kevin James to feature in action-comedy 'Guns Up'

In the movie, James will be playing an ex-cop and family man who moonlights as a mob henchman. When a job goes horribly wrong and both of his worlds collide, he has one night to get his family out of the city, reported Hollywood Reporter.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 06:25 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 06:25 IST
Kevin James to feature in action-comedy 'Guns Up'
Kevin James. (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'The King of Queens' and 'Pall Blart: Mall Cop' star Kevin James has been roped in for the new action comedy 'Guns Up'. In the movie, James will be playing an ex-cop and family man who moonlights as a mob henchman. When a job goes horribly wrong and both of his worlds collide, he has one night to get his family out of the city, reported Hollywood Reporter.

Millennium Media, known for the Hitman's Bodyguard and Expendables franchise, is handling world sales on the upcoming feature and will be pitching it to international buyers at the Cannes Film Market next week. Edward Drake, director of Amazon Prime thriller 'Broil', will direct Guns Up. He has also penned the script as well. The film will go to the floors in June.

Drake, Tobias Weymar and Jon Keeyes will produce 'Guns Up'. The executive producers include BondIt Media Capital's Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor. According to Hollywood Reporter, Millennium's upcoming slate includes The Bricklayer starring Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev, The Piper with Charlotte Hope and Julian Sands and the fourth installment of The Expendables franchise, as well as hotly-anticipated comic book adaptation Red Sonja with Matilda Lutz, Wallis Day and Robert Sheehan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders: Insurers

Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023