Left Menu

Almost feels like a film release: Hrithik Roshan on streaming debut of 'Vikram Vedha' on JioCinema

Watch the world digital premiere of Vikram Vedha - Friday 12 May only on JioCinema.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 13:54 IST
Almost feels like a film release: Hrithik Roshan on streaming debut of 'Vikram Vedha' on JioCinema
Hrithik Roshan (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

''This almost feels like a film release and I'm feeling the jitters all over again'', says Hrithik Roshan on the streaming debut of his film ''Vikram Vedha'', which will be available on JioCinema from May 12.

The actor said he is glad that the movie will have its digital premiere on JioCinema, ending ''a long wait of 7 months''.

''This almost feels like a film release and I'm feeling the pre-release jitters all over again. Super excited for the viewers to watch 'Vikram Vedha', not only in Hindi but also in Marathi and Bengali languages and that too without any subscription, absolutely free of cost,'' Hrithik said in a statement.

''It's an interesting launch as 'Vikram Vedha' will be the first in their launch calendar of 100 titles that will be hosted on the streaming platform. It is perhaps the widest OTT launch for a film, with JioCinema currently witnessing a viewership of 400 million, so that makes the scale of 'Vikram Vedha's' OTT launch an unprecedented event,'' he added.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan, ''Vikram Veda'' is a remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's 2017 Tamil film of the same name. It was released theatrically in September 2022.

JioCinema also made the announcement about the streaming debut of ''Vikram Vedha'' on its official social media handles.

''IPL mein teams ki rivalry ke saath... ab dekho Vikram aur Vedha ki rivalry. Watch the world digital premiere of 'Vikram Vedha' - Friday 12 May only on JioCinema. Streaming Free!'' the streamer posted on Instagram.

Billed as an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller, the movie is based on the popular Indian folktale “Vikram aur Betal”.

It tells the story of a tough police officer (Saif) who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster, played by Hrithik.

''Vikram Vedha'' also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani in pivotal roles. The film was praised by the critics for being a faithful adaptation of the original as well as the performance of Hrithik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023