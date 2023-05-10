Almost feels like a film release: Hrithik Roshan on streaming debut of 'Vikram Vedha' on JioCinema

''This almost feels like a film release and I'm feeling the jitters all over again'', says Hrithik Roshan on the streaming debut of his film ''Vikram Vedha'', which will be available on JioCinema from May 12.

The actor said he is glad that the movie will have its digital premiere on JioCinema, ending ''a long wait of 7 months''.

''This almost feels like a film release and I'm feeling the pre-release jitters all over again. Super excited for the viewers to watch 'Vikram Vedha', not only in Hindi but also in Marathi and Bengali languages and that too without any subscription, absolutely free of cost,'' Hrithik said in a statement.

''It's an interesting launch as 'Vikram Vedha' will be the first in their launch calendar of 100 titles that will be hosted on the streaming platform. It is perhaps the widest OTT launch for a film, with JioCinema currently witnessing a viewership of 400 million, so that makes the scale of 'Vikram Vedha's' OTT launch an unprecedented event,'' he added.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan, ''Vikram Veda'' is a remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's 2017 Tamil film of the same name. It was released theatrically in September 2022.

JioCinema also made the announcement about the streaming debut of ''Vikram Vedha'' on its official social media handles.

''IPL mein teams ki rivalry ke saath... ab dekho Vikram aur Vedha ki rivalry. Watch the world digital premiere of 'Vikram Vedha' - Friday 12 May only on JioCinema. Streaming Free!'' the streamer posted on Instagram.

Billed as an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller, the movie is based on the popular Indian folktale “Vikram aur Betal”.

It tells the story of a tough police officer (Saif) who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster, played by Hrithik.

''Vikram Vedha'' also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani in pivotal roles. The film was praised by the critics for being a faithful adaptation of the original as well as the performance of Hrithik.

