Authors Anand Neelakantan, Mamta Nainy to attend children's festival 'Doodle-Do'

My session with Anand Neelakantan will bring these themes alive for our young readers, said Manini Priyan, author of Search for Transcendence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 13:05 IST
Bestselling mytho-fiction author Anand Neelakantan, award-winning authors Mamta Nainy and Deepa Agarwal are among the noted writers participating in the second edition of children's festival, 'Doodle-Do', starting May 13.

The two-day festival, to be held at Kunzum Bookstore, DT Mega Mall, Gurugram, aims to create a platform ''where parents can come together with kids to create some quality time together''.

''With family time shrinking and screen time increasing, our endeavour was to create a platform where parents can come together with kids to create some quality time together. The second edition of Doodle-Do has some of the finest authors from Anand Neelakantan, the much acclaimed writer of the 'Baahubali' trilogy to award winning authors like Mamta Nainy and Deepa Agarwal to debut author, Manini Priyan,'' said Preeti Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of The Sunflower Seeds -- a literary consulting company behind the festival.

''Mythology is the thread that connects our past to our present, weaving together timeless tales that continue to captivate and inspire us today. My session with Anand Neelakantan will bring these themes alive for our young readers,'' said Manini Priyan, author of ''Search for Transcendence''. Author discussions, art workshops, quiz for Potterheads and baking are among the several activities scheduled for the festival.

