Left Menu

This is how Bhuvan Bam helps talent small towns

Bhuvan Bam's journey from a middle-class boy to one of India's leading YouTubers is one such miracle story. He is currently exploring acting space.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 13:40 IST
This is how Bhuvan Bam helps talent small towns
YouTube content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhuvan Bam's journey from a middle-class boy to one of India's leading YouTubers can be considered a miracle story. Bhuvan was recently seen in the web series 'Taaza Khabar' and 'Rafta Rafta'.

The young artiste, who is currently exploring the acting space, said he aims to support talent from small towns. His plan, he says, is to hire talented people from small towns who might not get the exposure that some of their other counterparts from big cities do in the department of scripting, editing, lyricist, and in other technical departments.

"I know what a life of struggle is and what it's like to be someone who is an outsider, with no contacts in the industry. Today, whatever I am, it's because of all the love I got from people across the country. Now, in a way to say thank you, I am going to use my own production house as a medium to hire talented people from smaller towns who might not get the exposure that some of their other counterparts from big cities. It is a small idea which I hope will make a big impact on someone's life," Bam said. Rohit Raj the co-founder of BB Ki Vines, Bam's YouTube channel said, "We as a production house want to do our bit by giving a chance to all the aspiring talents in writing and technical departments who lack information from where to start in the entertainment world. Like them we had our share of journey in the industry hence we understand the process and it's struggles and want to become a medium for such budding talents by giving them fair opportunity in our production house."

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023