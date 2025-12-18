Left Menu

YouTuber's Luxury Lifestyle Under Scrutiny in Bollywood-like Betting Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate raided multiple locations in a money laundering investigation linked to illegal online betting, targeting Uttar Pradesh-based YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi. Authorities seized luxury cars and documents allegedly showing investments in Dubai made through illegal means. Dwivedi, currently in Dubai, is accused of promoting illegal betting platforms.

Updated: 18-12-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:13 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigations into a suspected money laundering case involving Uttar Pradesh-based YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi. The agency executed raids across nine locations, seizing high-end vehicles and critical documents.

According to officials, Dwivedi is implicated in illegal online betting activities, allegedly facilitating financial transactions through suspicious channels, including hawala networks. The investigations have roots in a police FIR from West Bengal, detailing rampant cheating and forgery linked to illicit betting platforms.

Currently residing in Dubai, Dwivedi is under scrutiny for reportedly investing in real estate through illegal earnings. The ED has summoned him several times; however, he has yet to comply. His online promotions of betting platforms have also attracted attention, as have substantial sums allegedly funneled into companies linked to him and his family.

