Black Clover Chapter 359 Spoilers and Predictions

While there is still some time left for Yuki Tabata's Black Clover to return from its break, fans have been looking forward to Black Clover chapter 359 after the previous chapter ended on a cliffhanger. Thus, here we will look at what fans can expect from the manga's future. In the previous chapter, Mereoleona Vermillion engaged in a fierce fight against Paladin Moris. The upcoming Black Clover Chapter 359 will continue this intense battle and may also showcase other fights taking place during Judgment Day.

What to expect from Black Clover Chapter 359?

Mereoleona's New Ability: In Chapter 358, Mereoleona showcased her Hellfire Incarnate ability and received help from the Crimson Lion members to unlock a new power. In Chapter 359, she will use her new ability, Calidos Brachium Purgatory: Flame Burial, to defeat Moris and turn him into ashes. However, this move may come at the cost of Mereoleona's life as she sacrifices her body for more power.

Other Battles during Judgment Day: Apart from Mereoleona's fight, Chapter 359 might focus on other battles taking place on Judgment Day. Fans are eager to see fights like Yuno vs. Lucius, Yami vs. Morgen, and the Silva family vs. Acier.

Silva Siblings vs. Acier Silva: Black Clover Chapter 359 will likely feature the Silva siblings, led by Nozel Silva, fighting against their mother, Acier Silva. This fight could bring emotional moments between the family members, and Acier's abilities, including the ones granted by Lucius, will be highlighted.

Black Bulls' Return: Yami's fight against Morgen suggests a possible pairing with his Vice-Captain, Nacht Faust. There is a chance that the Black Bulls, along with Asta, will return to the Clover Kingdom in Chapter 359. This could provide updates on missing characters like Noelle, Secre, and Mimosa.

Asta's Role in the Battle: Asta might assist his fellow Magic Knights in their fight against the Paladins. His ability to nullify Lucius's magic could significantly impact the battle's dynamics and turn the tides in favor of the Magic Knights.

More spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 359 will be shared as soon as they become available. Fans can also stay up to date by following raw scans, which typically surface one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga Black Clover.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1084: What to expect from the storyline?