Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223: The ultimate showdown unfolds

Chapter 222 of the popular manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen, left fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating what come next. Leaks and hints about the plotlines have started to surface, and it appears that Jujutsu Kasaisen Chapter 223 will feature an intense one-on-one battle between the strongest characters, Gojo and Sukuna. As the final arc of the series, the stakes are high, and readers are ready to witness their full power clash.

The Strongest Showdown Begins: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 is likely to kick off with Sukuna and Gojo meeting at a designated battlefield for their long-awaited duel. It remains unclear whether this fight will rely solely on brute strength or involve intricate strategies, but the pace of the chapter is expected to be fast. Similar to previous fights, such as Choso and Kenjaku's, the two formidable characters might initially test each other's abilities before engaging in a serious battle.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 Recap

In Chapter 222, the King of Curses, Sukuna, consumed four more of his fingers while Uraume, his attendant, apologized for not locating the twentieth finger. Sukuna speculated that Gojo had hidden the last finger to delay Yuji's execution indefinitely. However, the curse expressed confidence in compensating for the missing finger by utilizing a mummified body recovered by Kenjaku, even commenting ironically on Tengen's embalming skills.

The chapter also depicted Kenjaku questioning Kogane about the number of players who had died after having their cursed techniques extracted in the past 19 days. Kogane revealed that 61 players had perished. Kenjaku then voiced his displeasure with individuals who lack initiative, seemingly directing his words at Tengen.

The chapter progressed to showcase the preparations of Jujutsu High's sorcerers, starting with Gojo engaging in a conversation with Shoko and Ijichi. Gojo's remarks about Nanami's resilience and Ijichi's survivor's guilt hinted at the unfortunate demise of the Ratio sorcerer. Yuji and Kusakabe engaged in a sparring match, which revealed that they had swapped bodies, with Kusakabe urging Yuji to get accustomed to the change.

The chapter concluded by showing Kenjaku plotting to eliminate the remaining players of the Culling Game while the Jujutsu High sorcerers were occupied with Sukuna and Uraume. As the chapter ended, Gojo descended the stairs with a solemn expression, ready to enter the battle, and Yuji lightened the mood by asking Gojo to disable his cursed technique momentarily so he could offer his teacher an encouraging pat on the back.

What to Expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 might highlight the unexpected challenges that Kenjaku faces while attempting to eliminate the surviving Culling Game players. The previous chapter hinted that Kenjaku does not perceive Yuji as a significant threat, instead focusing on eluding the notice of Yuta, Maki, and Hakari. Throughout the series, Kenjaku has shown a tendency to avoid confrontations, despite being a formidable opponent.

Armed with knowledge about Kenjaku's cursed techniques, the ancient sorcerer is likely to exercise even greater caution during combat. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 may feature Kenjaku facing off against Yuji, Choso, Takaba, and other allies before he can achieve his goal of eliminating the remaining players. Additionally, readers may finally discover Kenjaku's true motives and gain further insight into the promise he asked Sukuna to fulfill.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 will be released on May 22, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha's Shonen Jump issue 25. We will provide more spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 223 as soon as they are out. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga!

