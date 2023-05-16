Left Menu

ED conducts searches at Lyca Productions in Chennai

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday held searches at the premises of film production company Lyca, police sources said. Searches were being held in different locations in the city, sources said without divulging details. There was no immediate response from the production company regarding the raids.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-05-2023 10:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 10:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
