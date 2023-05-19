Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares glimpse of night shoot

Irrfan Khan's son Babil, who is currently shooting for his next big project, on Friday, shared a glimpse of the night shoot. Taking to Instagram story, Babil shared pictures and videos of the team sleeping and revealed the reason why he is capturing these moments.

In the first picture the crew of the film can be seen sleeping on a couch. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Don't we love night shoots?"

He also shared a video from the sets and captioned it, "To be honest, the only reason I'm making these videos is so I don't pass out." Babil made his acting debut with Netflix's 'Qala' last year.

Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, 'Qala' is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The film is about Qala's tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to. Babil's performance in Qala received a big thumbs-up from the audience.

Babil is set to appear in YRF's 'The Railway Men' and also has other exciting projects in the works, which are yet to be announced. With 'The Railway Men', the makers will pay tribute to the heroes of Bhopal who saved thousands of lives when the crisis hit the city 37 years back.

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation. It has been reported that more than half a million people were poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000. Thousands of survivors have said they, their children and grandchildren are struggling with chronic health problems like cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune and neurological problems as a result of the leak. R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu Sharma are also a part of the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)