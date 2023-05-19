"Finally making a living out of my passion", says 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Tina Philip

Actor Tina Philip, who is currently seen in the show 'Kumkum Bhagya', shared how challenging it was for her to follow her passion for acting as she belongs to a family of doctors and engineers. Tina mentioned, "I basically come from a family of engineers and doctors. Keeping that in mind, it was only obvious that I had to be more than just a graduate. So, although, I graduated with BSc (Hons.) Maths from the University of Manchester in the UK, a bachelor's degree wasn't enough. I cracked the CA exam in my third attempt and eventually passed all 15 exams which were the hardest exams I ever took."

"But acting always had my heart. I felt alive and liberated when I acted in a local theatre in Manchester. I was part of that theatre group for 2 years. I thoroughly enjoyed my time there. My soul felt a sense of satisfaction. So, after becoming a full-fledged CA, I decided to quit my job as an auditor and come to Mumbai to follow my passion for acting," she added. The actress, who is known for her shows such as 'Aye Mere Humsafar', 'Laal Ishq', and 'Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee', recalled her journey and initial years of struggle while making her place in the entertainment industry.

"I had no clue where to start or where auditions would happen, so I used to Google things like ' how to become an actor in Mumbai' and I guess the rest is history. From not knowing a soul in the industry to now coming on television every day, it's been a roller coaster ride. I'm finally making a living out of my passion, and I look forward to going to work every day. Those 15 tough CA exams did teach me to not give up and keep going," she concluded. 'Kumkum Bhagya' airs on Zee TV. (ANI)

