Rachel Brosnahan, Caitriona Balfe, Laurence Fishburne to join Rami Malek in thriller 'Amateur'

Hollywood actors Rachel Brosnahan, Caitriona Balfe and Laurence Fishburne are all set to join actor Rami Malek in the upcoming thriller 'Amateur'.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 06:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 06:37 IST
Rachel Brosnahan, Caitriona Balfe, Laurence Fishburne (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actors Rachel Brosnahan, Caitriona Balfe and Laurence Fishburne are all set to join actor Rami Malek in the upcoming thriller 'Amateur'. According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, helmed by James Hawes, the story follows a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is tragically killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them. When it becomes clear they won't act due to conflicting internal priorities, he blackmails the agency into training him and letting him go after them himself.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. Meanwhile, Balfe is all set to reprise her role as Claire in the hit series 'Outlander,' which is set to have its seventh season premiere on June 16. She is coming off her BAFTA-nominated role in the Oscar-winning pic 'Belfast.'

Brosnahan, on the other hand, could be currently seen in the final season of 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.' She won an Emmy Award for her performance in the show. Fishburne was recently seen in Keanu Reeve's action thriller 'John Wick: Chapter 4' and in Netflix's 'The School of Good Evil.' He recently wrapped up the production on Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis,' reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

