Left Menu

Find out Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti's new playmate

The 'fashion' actor recently posted a frame where Malti was seen playing with colourful cars. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Loving cars."

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 09:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 09:55 IST
Find out Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti's new playmate
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Priyanka Chopra's 'Malti diaries' is getting popular with each passing day. From her first laugh to her moments of playfulness, the little munchkin keeps on popping up in Priyanka's Insta-story. The 'fashion' actor recently posted a frame where Malti was seen playing with colourful cars. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Loving cars."

A few days back, the Desi girl posted a clip of her baby girl giggling while she took her for a walk in Central Park in New York City. Prior to this video, Priyanka shared pictures from her shopping date with her daughter. In one of the images, Priyanka is seen carrying Malti in her arms with a toy while shopping for her munchkin.

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022. The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media."We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

Malti made her first public appearance alongside her in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their stars. Malti also accompanied her mother when she came to India for the promotion of 'Citadel'. The duo visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023