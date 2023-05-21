G20 opportunity to showcase Kashmir as heaven on earth: Artist Rouble Nagi

Sculpture artist Rouble Nagi is proud that her art work ''Hashtag Kashmir'' has been installed in Srinagar a day ahead of the G20 working group meeting on tourism.

''I had made this a few months ago and I wanted to install it here. It has been a constant demand from a lot of people and I am happy that it has been installed here ahead of the G20 meeting,'' she told PTI.

Talking about the sculpture, Nagi, who belongs to Jammu and Kashmir but lives in Mumbai, said it is a ''piece of art''.

''Each letter of Kashmir is a piece of art. Kashmir is known for its beauty, for landscape, for its mountains, for different flowers. If you observe minutely, you will see that Kashmir's different landscapes have been depicted on each letter,'' she said.

Nagi said it was good that the G20 meeting was being held in Srinagar as the forum brings positive focus to various issues.

''Each one of us as Indian and as Kashmiri are proud that G20 is being held in Srinagar, Kashmir. They talk about bringing a lot of positive focus on important issues like global economy, climate change and sustainability,'' she added.

Nagi said the G20 meeting was an opportunity to showcase Kashmir as the real heaven on earth. ''It will give a boost to our tourism.'' PTI MIJ MIJ MIJ AQS AQS

