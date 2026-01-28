Flights Resume as Snow Cleared at Srinagar Airport
Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport resumed after snowfall led to a day's cancellations. The airport confirmed the runway, taxiway, and apron were cleared, with normal operations expected if weather permits. Authorities continue to monitor conditions closely, advising passengers to stay updated through airlines.
Flight operations resumed at Srinagar International Airport on Wednesday after heavy snowfall caused cancellations the previous day, officials reported. The first flight landed at 9:25 AM as the airport battles visibility issues due to haze.
The Airport Authority of India had confirmed via its official X handle that the runway, taxiway, and apron had been successfully cleared of snow, making them ready for use. However, visibility challenges linger, requiring careful monitoring.
Authorities are on high alert to ensure safe flight operations and advised passengers to maintain communication with their airlines for the latest information on potential delays during this resumption phase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
