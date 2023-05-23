The Childe: Director shares key reason for casting Kim Seon Ho

The press conference for the highly anticipated film The Childe took place recently, with director Park Hoon Jung and a star-studded cast including Kim Seon Ho, Kang Tae Joo, Kim Kang Woo, and Go Ara.

The film has generated significant buzz as it marks Kim Seon Ho's triumphant comeback and his first venture onto the big screen. Starting off the event with a formal bow, the actor expressed his remorse and gratitude, saying, "There's something I must say first. I apologize for causing concern due to personal matters. Thank you for coming today."

Kim Seon Ho thanked Director Park Hoon Jung for casting him. He said, “I’m incredibly excited and nervous. I want to extend my thanks once again to Director Park Hoon Jung for casting me. Participating as an actor in a film was a joyful and honorable experience throughout.”

When questioned about the decision to cast Kim Seon Ho, Director Park explained that the character of "The Childe" possesses a cool-headed and occasionally brutal nature, coupled with a whimsical sense of humor. These qualities made the character attractive in various ways, and Director Park found those qualities in Kim Seon Ho.

Despite the controversies surrounding Kim Seon Ho's personal life, Director Park remained resolute in his casting choice, admitting to initial concerns but ultimately expressing satisfaction with his decision.

Discussing his role further, Kim Seon Ho emphasized his intention to portray the character as consistently immaculate. Whether in action sequences or running scenes, the character always maintains an air of neatness. Kim Seon Ho aimed to capture the seriousness of the character while also showcasing moments of enjoyment and laughter, creating an impression of an extraordinary individual.

“I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t worried, but I had no alternative. Now I’m glad that I went with him,” he said.

Regarding his role, Kim Seon Ho added, “I wanted this character to always appear neat. Whether he’s running or in action, he maintains neatness in the final stage. He’s serious, and even when shooting a gun, he’s enjoying and laughing, making you think ‘this character is not normal.’ I tried to express such details.”

The Childe promises a gripping chase narrative, following the journey of Marco (Kang Tae Joo), a boxer who partakes in underground fights in the Philippines. As Marco finds himself pursued by a mysterious figure known as "The Childe" (played by Kim Seon Ho) and various other factions with their own motivations, the story unravels with madness, suspense, and relentless pursuit. The Childe is scheduled to be released on June 21st, much to the anticipation of fans.

Source: JTBC

