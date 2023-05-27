Son Suk Ku declines Hong Sisters' offer (Plus he joins Kim Da Mi in new K-drama)

Son Suk Ku has declined an offer to star in the upcoming drama by the Hong Sisters and is now in talks to join Kim Da Mi in Yoon Jong Bin's new series. The news was reported by Sports Chosun on May 26.

Kim Da Mi has been confirmed to star in a new drama titled Nine Puzzle (literal title). The story revolves around Jo Ina, who is both a witness and a suspect in a murder case. After ten years, Jo Ina becomes a profiler and sets out on a journey to uncover the truth of what happened on that fateful night.

In the drama, Kim Da Mi portrays Jo Ina, a former murder witness and suspect who becomes a profiler. For the past six years, Jo Ina has been working as a detective in the Scientific Investigation and Crime Analysis Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police. She possesses the ability to quickly understand the motives of criminals at crime scenes, almost as if she had committed the crime herself. Ten years ago, Jo Ina witnessed the murder of her beloved uncle, who was like a parent to her. Now, viewers eagerly anticipate the unfolding of the story as she strives to uncover the truth behind that haunting night.

Nine Puzzle will be the second drama directed by Yoon Jong Bin, known for his previous works such as Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time, Kundo: Age of the Rampant, and The Spy Gone North. The drama will be presented by Kakao Entertainment, with Lee Eun Mi penning the script.

#SonSukKu reportedly to lead #NarcoSaints director Yoon Jong-bin’s new drama <#NinePuzzle>, depicts a woman, the only witness and suspect of a murder case, becoming a profiler 10 years later and digging into the hidden truth with a police detective, who suspects her as a suspect. pic.twitter.com/FIBYn2cCg1 — K-Drama Casting (@kdramacasting) May 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Son Suk Ku, who was initially slated to star in the Hong Sisters' drama Lost in Translation, will now be joining the cast of Nine Puzzle. Son Suk Ku's agency, SBD Entertainment, provided an update on his decision regarding the Hong Sisters' drama, stating, "Unfortunately, he has decided not to appear after a long discussion."

In April, SBD Entertainment confirmed that Son Suk Ku had received an offer to star in the drama "Can This Love Be Translated?" (literal translation) by the renowned screenwriting duo known as the Hong Sisters. The Hong Sisters are famous for their hit dramas such as "Alchemy of Souls," "Hotel Del Luna," "You're Beautiful," "My Girlfriend is a Gumiho," and more.

In Nine Puzzle, Son Suk Ku will portray the character Han Sam, an elite police officer with determination and sharp instincts concealed beneath his seemingly laid-back personality. Unlike most police officers who focus only on surface-level details, Han Sam finds intrigue in the hidden aspects of people. Initially suspecting Jo Ina, he becomes entangled in the events of that day, leading to uncertainty and confusion.

With Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku in the lead roles, Nine Puzzle promises to deliver an engaging and suspenseful story as it delves into the mysteries surrounding a murder case. Viewers eagerly await the premiere of the drama and anticipate the chemistry between the talented actors.

Keep reading Devdiscourse for more updates on South Korean celebrities and K-dramas.

Also Read: Chansung shares his heartwarming tale of fatherhood and controversial roles