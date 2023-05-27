Left Menu

Dr Vijay Darda's new book 'RINGSIDE' to be released by Shashi Tharoor in Delhi on May 30

This book is a reflection of contemporary political, social, cultural and other significant happenings and developments.The release said that apart from commentaries, Dr Dardas writings also feature well-documented notes and insightful comments about eminent personalities who have made significant contributions to the social, national and international developments in India and the world.Dr Sanjaya Baru, acclaimed author and former advisor to the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, will grace the occasion and give his views on the book as well as on the issues and subjects highlighted in it.

''RINGSIDE - Up, Close and Personal on India and Beyond'', a new book written by Chairman of the Editorial Board of Lokmat Media Group and former MP Dr Vijay Darda will be released by renowned author and Congress MP Dr Shashi Tharoor on May 30.

The event will be held at the Speaker Hall of the Constitution Club of India on Rafi Marg in New Delhi at 4.30 pm, a release issued by Lokmat Media said. The book is a captivating compilation of Darda's weekly articles, which were published in the Lokmat Media Group newspapers and other prominent national and regional dailies of the country between 2011 and 2016. As a follow-up to his earlier book ''Straight Thoughts'', which encompassed articles from 2004 to 2011, this latest work delves into a diverse range of subjects beyond political developments and happenings, the release said. ''RINGSIDE'' will take readers on an intellectual journey encompassing science, environment, economy, security, social developments, sports, arts, culture, foreign policy, and national and international affairs. This book is a reflection of contemporary political, social, cultural and other significant happenings and developments.

The release said that apart from commentaries, Dr Darda's writings also feature well-documented notes and insightful comments about eminent personalities who have made significant contributions to the social, national and international developments in India and the world.

Dr Sanjaya Baru, acclaimed author and former advisor to the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, will grace the occasion and give his views on the book as well as on the issues and subjects highlighted in it. Veteran journalist and consulting editor of India Today Television Rajdeep Sardesai will interact with Dr Vijay Darda at the book launch ceremony, which will provide an insight into the making of the book, the release said.

