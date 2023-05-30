Left Menu

Aamir Khan steals limelight at 'Carry on Jatta 3' trailer with his impromptu Bhangra moves

Superstar Aamir Khan could not stop himself from shaking a leg after receiving a Punjabi-styled welcome at the trailer launch of 'Carry on Jatta 3' in Mumbai on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 22:33 IST
Aamir Khan steals limelight at 'Carry on Jatta 3' trailer with his impromptu Bhangra moves
Actor Aamir Khan (ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Aamir Khan could not stop himself from shaking a leg after receiving a Punjabi-styled welcome at the trailer launch of 'Carry on Jatta 3' in Mumbai on Tuesday. A video from the event has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen grooving to the Punjabi beats on the dhol. He also did Bhangra with dancers present at the event.

Aamir's Bhangra moves have impressed the netizens. "How cute," a social media user commented.

"Hhahaha Aamir's Bhangra is on point," another one wrote. Aamir looked adorable inan easy-breezy kurta, paired with blue jeans and boots.

Interestingly, at the event, Aamir also expressed his desire to do a Punjabi film. "If I like the story, I will do the film irrespective of the language. The stars that did Punjabi films in earlier times like Yusuf sahab Raj Kapoor ji knew Punjabi...so it was quite natural for them to speak Punjabi. In my case, Punjabi is not my first language, but I would love to do it given a chance."

Aamir was last seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. An official announcement of his next film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report

Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023