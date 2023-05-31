Left Menu

Bruce Sprinsteen suffers a fall during Amsterdam concert

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-05-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 16:15 IST
Bruce Sprinsteen suffers a fall during Amsterdam concert
Bruce Sprinsteen Image Credit: Wikipedia
American rockstar Bruce Sprinsteen took a fall during his concert at Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The 73-year-old musician slipped while climbing the stairs during his performance at Johan Cruyff Arena over the weekend.

According to videos circulating on social media, Sprinsteen was about to perform his 2020 hit track ''Ghosts'' when the incident happened. With his guitar around his neck, Springsteen tumbled and fell flat on his back as his bandmates rushed to help him.

The singer didn't sustain any injuries as he got back to his feet quickly. ''Goodnight, everybody!'' he said to the crowd.

Springsteen and his E Street Band are currently on their 2023 worldwide tour, which started in America in February and launched its European leg in April.

The band will return to the United States in August before finally wrapping up the massive tour in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

