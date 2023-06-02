Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on birthday: A master inspiring the next generation

Superstar Kamal Haasan on Friday penned a heartfelt note for Mani Matnam on the filmmaker's 67th birthday, calling him a ''doyen of Indian cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art''.

The two cinema legends are set to collaborate for a new film, which will mark their first project in 35 years since 1987's action-drama “Nayakan”.

''If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today! ''A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who transformed dialogues into a lovely visual experience,'' Haasan, 68, tweeted alongside a picture with the celebrated filmmaker.

Haasan said Ratnam has constantly pushed the boundaries of cinema, ''unmindful of the scale of challenge by constantly learning''.

''Today you are a master inspiring the next generation of filmmakers through whom your legacy shall reverberate perpetually.

''From Nayakan to #KH234, our journey together has been personally rewarding and enriching for me. Many more happy returns of the day and more to come my friend! #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam,'' he added.

The new film, which is Haasan's 234th feature effort, will be jointly produced by the actor's Raaj Kamal Films International, Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.

Haasan last featured in Lokesh Kanagraj's ''Vikram''. He is currently working on “Indian 2”, which is directed by Shankar.

Ratnam most recently directed the two-part epic “Ponniyin Selvan-I & II”, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same title.

