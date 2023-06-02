Luke Hobbs is back in 'Fast & Furious' franchise: Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson on Friday confirmed that he will be reprising his role of Luke Hobbs in the next chapter of the ''Fast & Furious'' film franchise. Johnson, who returned to the action-adventure series with a mid-credit scene in recently released ''Fast X'', said he will also be starring in a new ''Hobbs'' movie which will be a direct continuation of the main “Fast Saga” story and serve as a link between “Fast X” and “Fast X: Part II.” ''Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise... The next 'Fast & Furious' film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II,'' the WWE wrestler-turned-actor wrote. Johnson first played Luke Hobbs in 2011's ''Fast Five'' and later returned for ''Fast & Furious 6'' (2013), ''Furious 7'' (2015) and ''The Fate of the Furious'' (2017). He also starred in the spin-off movie ''Hobbs & Shaw'' in 2019, alongside Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw.

The 51-year-old had a fall out with franchise star Vin Diesel during the making of ''The Fate of the Furious''. He announced in 2021 that he will not return to Fast and Furious franchise in any of their future ventures. In his post on Friday, Johnson said last year he and Diesel ''put all the past behind us''. ''We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve - and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love. I’ve built my career on an “ Audience First” mentality and that will always serve as my North Star,'' he wrote. The action star also congratulated his ''Fast'' family and Universal Studios on the global success of ''Fast X''. Johnson said he will producing the next chapter in the franchise via his Seven Bucks Production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)