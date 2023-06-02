"We have explored every street in Gwalior": Anantvijay Joshi about his chemistry with 'Kathal' co-star Sanya Malhotra

Anantvijay Joshi who is receiving appreciation for his recently released 'Kathal' shared his experience of working with his co-star Sanya Malhotra. Helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra, 'Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery' revolves around the theft of two prized jackfruits from the garden of a local politician in a small town in Madhya Pradesh, India. Amidst this investigation, a young police officer named Mahima finds herself at the centre of the mystery.

Produced by Guneet Monga and Ekta Kapoor. Anantvijay plays constable Saurabh Dwivedi in the film opposite Sanya.

Sharing about the experience of working on the film Anantvijay stated, "We shot 'Kathal' in Gwalior. And having Gurpal Singh ji on set, used to be a good street food exploration. Sanya and I used to explore the streets of Gwalior in search of chaats and mithai. It was fun." On working with Sanya, he added, "Sanya is a very entertaining co-star on-screen as well as off-screen. After exploring the mystique of Gwalior streets for 'chaats,' Sanya motivated me to work out every day. Those workout sessions were fun-filled as our mutual love for dance would overpower us and the workout session would frequently turn into a dance session."

On the work front, Anantvijay will be seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next along with a few untitled projects. (ANI)

