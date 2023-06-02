Left Menu

"We have explored every street in Gwalior": Anantvijay Joshi about his chemistry with 'Kathal' co-star Sanya Malhotra

Anantvijay Joshi who is receiving appreciation for his recently released 'Kathal' shared his experience of working with his co-star Sanya Malhotra.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:14 IST
"We have explored every street in Gwalior": Anantvijay Joshi about his chemistry with 'Kathal' co-star Sanya Malhotra
Anantvijay Joshi, Sanya Malhotra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anantvijay Joshi who is receiving appreciation for his recently released 'Kathal' shared his experience of working with his co-star Sanya Malhotra. Helmed by Yashowardhan Mishra, 'Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery' revolves around the theft of two prized jackfruits from the garden of a local politician in a small town in Madhya Pradesh, India. Amidst this investigation, a young police officer named Mahima finds herself at the centre of the mystery.

Produced by Guneet Monga and Ekta Kapoor. Anantvijay plays constable Saurabh Dwivedi in the film opposite Sanya.

Sharing about the experience of working on the film Anantvijay stated, "We shot 'Kathal' in Gwalior. And having Gurpal Singh ji on set, used to be a good street food exploration. Sanya and I used to explore the streets of Gwalior in search of chaats and mithai. It was fun." On working with Sanya, he added, "Sanya is a very entertaining co-star on-screen as well as off-screen. After exploring the mystique of Gwalior streets for 'chaats,' Sanya motivated me to work out every day. Those workout sessions were fun-filled as our mutual love for dance would overpower us and the workout session would frequently turn into a dance session."

On the work front, Anantvijay will be seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next along with a few untitled projects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023