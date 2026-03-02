Karnataka Silk Factory Controversy: Government Denies Closure Plans

The Karnataka government has reaffirmed its commitment to the T Narsipura silk factory, dismissing claims of its closure by opposition parties. Minister H C Mahadevappa clarified that the facility is a priority, directly addressing concerns stirred by BJP Leader R Ashoka, who accused the government of planning a land diversion.

Responding to social media allegations, Mahadevappa confirmed that the initial decision to allocate land for a park has been revisited, and no stadium construction will occur. He assured workers and the public of the factory's continued operation, emphasizing that political motives should not fuel public uncertainty.

The Minister also accused the BJP of creating confusion for political gain. Meanwhile, Ashoka's comments highlighted the potential risks to the factory's operations, particularly regarding the Mysore Silk brand's reputation and employment. He urged the immediate cancellation of what he called a reckless proposal to protect local livelihoods.