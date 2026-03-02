Tragic School Bus Incident Leads to Arrests
A seven-year-old girl died from falling through a hole in a school bus floor. The school manager and bus driver were arrested for criminal negligence. Complaints about the hole had previously been ignored. The incident took place on a rural road in the Gangiri area.
The manager and bus driver of a private school were arrested after a tragic incident where a seven-year-old girl died by falling through a sizeable hole in the bus floor, police reported.
The family had previously raised complaints about the bus's unsafe condition, but they were ignored by the school's authorities and the driver, according to the family's statement.
The incident occurred while the school bus was navigating a rural road in the Gangiri area. Following the family's complaint lodged immediately after the tragedy, police arrested the school's manager, Arvind Yadav, and the bus driver, Chandraprakash, on charges of criminal negligence. A probe into the incident is currently underway.
