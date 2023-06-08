Left Menu

"I love to be a part of stories where women shatter glass ceilings": Rani Mukerji

Actor Rani Mukerji's film choices have evolved over the years. With her projects, Rani mainly wants to tell the stories of women.

ANI | Updated: 08-06-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 22:48 IST
"I love to be a part of stories where women shatter glass ceilings": Rani Mukerji
Actor Rani Mukerji (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rani Mukerji's film choices have evolved over the years. With her projects, Rani mainly wants to tell the stories of women. "Ever since I was a child, my favourite film was and remains Mother India and that film showed the integrity of a woman despite her circumstances and the grinding pressures of our society on women at large. I have always been inspired to play such characters because women need to be celebrated for all the silent heroism that she does in everyday life," she shared.

Rani's last film, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' (MCVN) was a hit and ended the narrative that audiences want to consume content films only on OTT. Rani said that she was always sure that audiences would want to see the story of courageous women in theatres.

"Look at MCVN, the courage of this girl is beyond imagination because she took on a whole country for her children and she won! That resonated with people intensely and the result is there for everyone to see! Socially relevant films like MCVN are made so that it can hopefully bring about a change in society. We are aware of so many cases of Indian parents in foreign countries who have been separated from their children. If our film can aid these parents in any way to drive more awareness on this global issue, it will all be worth it. I want to tell stories of more such women on screen in my career. I feel good to tell the world to look out for Indian women. They are made of a rare substance that needs to be recognised," she added. Speaking of Rani's upcoming projects, she is yet to disclose the details. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023