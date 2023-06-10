Left Menu

"Maniesh had reinvented himself": Director Ritam Srivastav on Maniesh Paul in 'Rafuchakkar'

Anchor and actor Maniesh Paul has received several compliments from his director Ritam Srivastav for not only tackling an adventurous and novel part but also acing five various avatars in 'Rafuchakkar', especially given that this is his debut OTT series.

"Maniesh had reinvented himself": Director Ritam Srivastav on Maniesh Paul in 'Rafuchakkar'
Anchor and actor Maniesh Paul has received several compliments from his director Ritam Srivastav for not only tackling an adventurous and novel part but also acing five various avatars in 'Rafuchakkar', especially given that this is his debut OTT series. From playing a middle-aged pot-bellied man to a bodybuilder, Ritam has all the praises for his acting skills and the way he perfectly portrayed the character of a con artist.

He said, Ritam Srivastav shares, "Ideally, I did feel it was a challenge as the audience loves him for his hosting and his comic timing, I was robbing them of both of it. However, Maniesh is extremely talented and immensely hardworking. He had been shooting for 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' and would simultaneously put in hours to prepare for 'Rafuchakkar', from hitting the gym to look tests, prosthetic tests, etc." "Maniesh had reinvented himself to portray a totally surprising side of himself. He is unrecognisable and completely distinct in every character he played within the lines of a con artist. I feel fortunate to be the medium to showcase his real potential to the world," he added.

Directed by Ritam Srivastav, 'Rafuchakkar' stars Maniesh Paul in the leading role along with Priya Bapat and others and is slated to begin streaming on Jio Cinema on June 15. (ANI)

