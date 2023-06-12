One Piece Episode 1066:What to expect

The highly anticipated One Piece Episode 1066 is set to air on June 25, 2023, with the thrilling title "The Top Billing is Coming! Deadly Attack of Shockwave and Magnetism." As the Wano arc in the One Piece anime reaches its climax, fans are eagerly awaiting the revelation of the directors behind the series' pivotal moments. Among them, Megumi Ishitani, a fan favorite, is expected to return to helm some of the most significant scenes, adding to the excitement surrounding the series.

The renowned American animator Henry Thurlow has been confirmed as the episode director for Episode 1066. Thurlow, who has been working tirelessly on anime projects in Japan, took to Twitter to share the news.

Notably, he becomes the first non-Japanese episode director for One Piece and possibly for any Toei Animation television series, as affirmed by Thurlow and members of the Toei Animation production team. While proving this claim for all Toei Animation TV series may be challenging, it is likely to be true. The unofficial Wiki page dedicated to indexing the episodic directors of the One Piece anime also supports Thurlow's distinction as the first non-Japanese director for the series.

The latest episodes of the One Piece anime have showcased Luffy's ongoing battle against Kaidou, who employs a formidable technique called Shuron Hakke, making the fight more challenging for Luffy. Meanwhile, at Mary Geoise, the Five Elders discuss a long-dormant Devil Fruit that recently awakened, leading the World Government to rename it. Coincidentally, during this time, Zunesha arrives at Wano Country. As the intense battles within Onigashima persist, Chopper reverts to his normal state, Franky searches for Zoro, Izou confronts CP0, and Yamato focuses on neutralizing Kazenbo and preventing the detonation of explosives. Additionally, Law and Eustass Kid find themselves in a tough struggle against Big Mom. Determined to prevent her interference in Luffy's fight, they launch a powerful counterattack, inflicting severe injuries on her.

As of now, it remains uncertain which events Episode 1066 will cover since no preview has been released. However, based on the recent episode pacing, it is likely that Thurlow's directorial debut will capture the climax of the intense clash between Trafalgar D. Water Law, Eustass Kid, and Big Mom.

While Thurlow's directorial contribution will undoubtedly leave a lasting mark in history, the verdict on its success will depend on the final product. Fans hold faith in Thurlow due to his past work on the series, and many are hopeful that he will not be the last non-Japanese director to make an impact on One Piece.

