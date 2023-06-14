"Everwood" and "Hair" star Treat Williams dies in road accident

American actor Treat Williams died in a motorbike accident in Vermont on Monday. He was 71. Williams' representative, Barry McPherson, confirmed the news to People on Monday night. "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right and a car cut him off. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented," People magazine quoted McPherson as saying.

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career," he said, People reported. According to Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, the incident occurred on Monday at 5 p.m. on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset, Vermont.

According to Gribble, the collision included only one automobile and Williams' motorbike. Investigators suspect the car's driver was turning and did not notice the motorbike. According to Gribble, the only person injured was the biker, who was airlifted to a hospital in New York by a LifeNet helicopter. The Manchester Fire Department arrived and prepared the helicopter landing zone. East Dorset Fire and Rupert Fire were among the other emergency agencies that responded, as per People.

Later that day, the Vermont State Police issued a news statement verifying Williams' name and providing facts about the collision. The investigation is still in its early stages, according to police, and team members will return to the area on Tuesday, June 13, to finish investigating the evidence. His long career began in 1975 when he made his cinematic debut in the thriller Deadly Hero. From then, he appeared in other films, including The Ritz and The Eagle Has Landed in 1976. (ANI)

