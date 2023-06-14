Black Clover Chapter 362 spoilers suggest Asta and Allies prepare for an epic battle

Black Clover fans can rejoice as Chapter 362 of the popular Japanese manga is set to make its comeback. The new chapter is Scheduled to release on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 12 am JST.

In the latest chapter, something amazing happened. Lucius, a powerful character, gained new magical abilities. He learned how to make copies of himself using body, blood, bone, and soul magic. Then, he led an army of his clones to attack the Clover Kingdom. It was a big surprise for everyone!

At the same time, a group called the Black Bulls went on a mission to find their friend Asta. They went to the Witch Queen and Dorothy Unsworth for help. They wanted to bring Asta back to the Clover Kingdom. The Witch Queen told them that Asta was alive but in a faraway land. With Dorothy's help, they created a special magic spell that could let them see and talk to anyone they wanted.

In Black Clover Chapter 362, the Black Bulls will try to contact Asta. We don't know exactly how the magic spell works, but they should be able to reach Asta somehow. This is important because Asta needs to come back to the Clover Kingdom for a big battle that's about to happen.

The raw scans of Black Clover Chapter 362 will be available on June 15, 2023. We hope to see the Black Bulls connect with Asta in this chapter. Even though we don't understand all the details of the magic spell, Finral's involvement gives us hope that everything will go smoothly when Asta returns to the Clover Kingdom.

When Asta shows up, it will be a crucial moment in the battle. Lucius has been causing a lot of trouble, but Asta's arrival could change things for the better. Asta might also get help from Ryudo Ryuya and the Ryuzen Seven because Lucius is not just a threat to the Clover Kingdom but to the whole world!

Black Clover Chapter 362 will reveal if Ryudo Ryuya and the Ryuzen Seven will join Asta in the Clover Kingdom. They all need to fight together to stop Lucius and protect everyone. It's going to be an epic battle!

As mentioned earlier, Black Clover Chapter 362 is set to be released on June 19. However, the specific date and time may vary depending on where you are located. Here are the release dates and timings for different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, (Sunday, June 18)

Central Standard Time: 9 am, (Sunday, June 18)

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, (Sunday, June 18)

British Standard Time: 3 pm, (Sunday, June 18)

Central European Time: 4 pm, (Sunday, June 18)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, (Sunday, June 18)

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, (Sunday, June 18)

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, (Monday, June 19)

English translations of the Black Clover Chapter 362 will be made available on Viz Media and Manga Plus. Both platforms offer convenient Play Store apps that enhance the reading experience for fans. You can easily access and enjoy the English-translated chapter through these apps.

