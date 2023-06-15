Alice in Borderland Season 3: New adventures await in Tokyo's dangerous game

In December 2020, a mesmerizing Japanese sci-fi thriller series called Alice in Borderland took the world by storm, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline. The success of its first season was matched by the full-throttle intensity of its second season, released in December 2022 as a K-drama sensation. As fans eagerly await the next chapter, the expectation for Alice in Borderland Season 3 has reached a fever pitch, but Netflix has remained silent on the matter, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Drawing inspiration from the immensely popular Japanese Manga of the same name, Alice in Borderland transports us to an abandoned Tokyo, where Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, the dynamic duo, find themselves trapped. Their only means of survival lies in competing in treacherous card games, which hold their lives in balance. Each victory grants the players "visas," prolonging their existence in this perilous realm. However, the threat of execution looms ominously overhead, as red lasers rain down from the sky, obliterating those whose visas expire.

Now the question arises why are viewers eagerly anticipating the release of Alice in Borderland Season 3? In the previous episode, Arisu emerged victorious over Mira, and the surviving players woke up in Tokyo following a meteorite crash. They have no recollection of their experiences in the alternate world, but some recognize each other. The final scene zooms in on a table of playing cards, with a specific focus on the Joker card, hinting at a potentially deeper storyline. Although there is limited source material in the manga for a potential third season, the inclusion of the Joker persona, a character from the manga yet to appear in the TV adaptation, suggests that significant creative liberties might be taken to introduce fresh content. If Alice in Borderland returns for Season 3, viewers can anticipate substantial deviations in the plot structure.

There haven't been any official announcements about Season 3's release date, but there are rumors that it might come out in late 2023 or early 2024. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

According to Netflix Life, there's a good chance Netflix will renew the show for a third season. The second season did well and was watched by many viewers worldwide.

