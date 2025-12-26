Delhi: Man killed, another injured as fire breaks out in building
A 20-year-old man died and another person sustained injuries after a fire broke in a four-storey building in northeast Delhis Mustafabad area on Friday morning, according to a Delhi Fire Services official.The deceased has been identified as Junaid. The fire broke out among domestic articles.
A 20-year-old man died and another person sustained injuries after a fire broke in a four-storey building in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area on Friday morning, according to a Delhi Fire Services official.
The deceased has been identified as Junaid. The identity of the injured has not been ascertained yet, the official said.
''A call regarding a fire in the building, which consists of a ground floor and three storeys, was received at 6.24 am. The fire broke out among domestic articles. We rushed five fire tenders to the spot," the officer added.
Further details are awaited.
