Left Menu

Delhi: Man killed, another injured as fire breaks out in building

A 20-year-old man died and another person sustained injuries after a fire broke in a four-storey building in northeast Delhis Mustafabad area on Friday morning, according to a Delhi Fire Services official.The deceased has been identified as Junaid. The fire broke out among domestic articles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 15:03 IST
Delhi: Man killed, another injured as fire breaks out in building
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man died and another person sustained injuries after a fire broke in a four-storey building in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area on Friday morning, according to a Delhi Fire Services official.

The deceased has been identified as Junaid. The identity of the injured has not been ascertained yet, the official said.

''A call regarding a fire in the building, which consists of a ground floor and three storeys, was received at 6.24 am. The fire broke out among domestic articles. We rushed five fire tenders to the spot," the officer added.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi govt considering revival of shared taxi rides to curb pollution

Delhi govt considering revival of shared taxi rides to curb pollution

 India
2
Centre simplifies coal mine approvals by empowering company boards

Centre simplifies coal mine approvals by empowering company boards

 India
3
Palestinian man kills 2 in car-ramming, stabbing attack in northern Israel, police say

Palestinian man kills 2 in car-ramming, stabbing attack in northern Israel, ...

 Israel
4
Schoolboy run over by car in UP's Kushinagar

Schoolboy run over by car in UP's Kushinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025