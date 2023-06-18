'Heart of Stone': Alia faces off against Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan; Netflix sets August debut for film

Indian cinema star Alia Bhatt is ready to steal the hearts in her Hollywood debut, ''Heart of Stone'' as an antagonist who keeps her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan on their toes in the espionage thriller from Netflix.

Bhatt, along with Gadot (''Wonder Woman'') and Dornan (''Belfast''), unveiled the first trailer of ''Heart of Stone'' during the streamer's global live event Tudum in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on late Saturday night.

The film, set to premiere on August 11 on Netflix, is directed by Tom Harper from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

An excited Bhatt shared the trailer of ''Heart of Stone'' on social media.

''HEART OF STONE. August 11. @Netflix @NetflixIndia #Tudum,'' the 30-year-old wrote on Twitter.

According to the streaming platform, the film is headlined by Gadot's Agent Rachel Stone, ''the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart''.

''The Heart is what gives the Charter its power. It can crash a market or drop a plane out of the sky. If you own the Heart, you own the world,'' says a character in the trailer of ''Heart of Stone''.

Bhatt, star of Indian films such as ''Raazi'', ''RRR'', and ''Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva'', is the one who ''breaches'' the security to steal the Heart and demands the Charter, the organisation, to ''answer to me''.

''You think you know everything but the world is about to see the truth,'' says Bhatt's character in the trailer.

''Heart of Stone'' is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Gadot and Jaron Varsano's Pilot Wave banner.

Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher serve as executive producers.

