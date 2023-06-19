Lupin Part 3 trailer unveils Omar Sy’s risky rooftop chasing

At last year's Tudum celebration by Netflix, fans were treated to an exciting sneak peek of Lupin Part 3, the highly anticipated next chapter in the captivating French original series featuring the master thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy). Now, as the event returns, Assane once again takes center stage, Netflix has unveiled a thrilling new clip from Lupin Part 3, showcasing Assane Diop's perilous adventure as he navigates the rooftops of France.

In Part 3, Assane finds himself compelled to go into hiding after finally exacting his revenge on Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) in Part 2. As the son of a Senegalese immigrant, Assane became an orphan when his father was wrongly accused of stealing Pellegrini's prized necklace and subsequently murdered in prison. Now, he must prioritize the safety of his own family. Overwhelmed by the emotional distance between them, Assane decides to return to Paris, hoping to persuade his wife Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) and son Raoul (Etan Simon) to escape with him to a country where they can find refuge. However, given his widespread notoriety, he becomes a wanted man, constantly risking his life, regardless of his whereabouts.

The teaser effectively portrays the immense peril that Assane faces. Fearing the relentless pursuit of the police, he chooses to evade capture by skillfully maneuvering across the treacherous rooftops, where he can easily blend into the shadows. Unfortunately, his path is obstructed by two vigilant lookouts, with one even armed with a deadly sniper rifle, positioned strategically on the rooftop, anticipating his every move. As Assane vanishes from their line of sight, they hastily call for reinforcements, leaving the thief frantically searching for an escape route. Amidst the tension, he narrowly slips off the sloping rooftops, precariously clinging to the edge with only his fingertips. The clip concludes on a nerve-wracking cliffhanger as Assane contemplates a daring leap to a neighboring building. Whether he manages to elude capture or is once again caught by the relentless police force, fans will have to eagerly await the release of Part 3 to discover the outcome. Watch the enthralling trailer below to catch a glimpse of the gripping events that lie ahead. Watch the trailer below to catch a glimpse of the thrillingFrench series to come.

Lupin is a popular French mystery thriller drama that has been adapted into a series. It was created by George Kay and François Uzan, with the help of writers Eliane Montane and Sumerah Srivastav. The show was directed by talented filmmakers like Louis Leterrier, Marcela Said, Ludovic Bernard, and Hugo Gélin.

Lupin is loosely based on Maurice Leblanc's ArséneLupin Gentleman-Thief novels. The story follows professional thief AssaneDiop, the only son of an immigrant who hanged himself to death after being wrongfully convinced of theft by his wealthy and powerful employer Hubert Pellegrini. Fast forward 25 years and Assane is all set to get revenge on the Pellegrini family, using his charisma and mastery of thievery, subterfuge, and disguise to expose Hubert's crimes.

After its release in January 2021 (Part 1) and June 2021 (Part 2), Lupin gained a massive following around the world. In fact, during its first month, 70 million households watched the show on Netflix. This made Lupin the most-watched non-English series on the platform at that time.

Lupin Season 3 is set to be released on October 5, 2023! Stay tuned for more news about exciting foreign-language shows on Netflix.

