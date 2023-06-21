Rick and Morty Season 7 release window revealed

France's Annecy Festival has become the platform for an exciting update regarding the highly anticipated Season 7 of the hit animated series, Rick and Morty. With the conclusion of Season 6 leaving viewers hungry for more interdimensional adventures, all eyes have been on Adult Swim amidst recent behind-the-scenes drama that led to a cast makeover. However, fans can now rejoice as the release window for the upcoming season has been unveiled.

As the renowned festival welcomes numerous networks and studios, including Adult Swim through Warner Bros. Discovery, attendees were fortunate enough to engage in conversations about the future of Rick and Morty with the Adult Swim crew. The French outlet, Premiere, managed to capture a crucial detail during their discussion.

According to Premiere, Adult Swim executives have confirmed a release window for Rick and Morty Season 7. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the premiere is scheduled for September. This aligns with the show's previous fall releases, highlighting Adult Swim's deliberate intention to establish an annual release schedule for future seasons.

Season 6 left viewers intrigued with a tantalizing hint about what could be in store for Rick and Morty S7. In the finale, viewers witnessed a moment of connection between Morty and his eccentric grandfather, Rick, as the latter communicated with him telepathically, urging him to jump from the Sun. This intriguing scene could potentially serve as the inception of another mind-bending episode akin to the popular "Vat of Acid" installment.

With Rick and Morty renowned for its high-concept premises and unpredictable plot twists, predicting the exact direction of Season 7 becomes a challenging endeavor. However, fans can certainly anticipate the show's trademark combination of outrageous humor and profound character development as the upcoming season builds upon the aftermath of yet another intense finale. Troubled scientist Rick Sanchez is expected to face his personal demons once again, inviting viewers into a rollercoaster ride through the multiverse.

In addition to the anticipation surrounding Season 7, fans have also been caught up in the recent behind-the-scenes drama that resulted in the removal of series co-creator Justin Roiland from Rick and Morty. Several months ago, reports of Roiland's legal troubles emerged, leading to his arrest at his residence on charges of domestic abuse. Although the case was ultimately dismissed, Roiland had already been relieved of his duties across all creative projects.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of Rick and Morty Season 7, the confirmed release window of September offers a glimmer of hope and assurance. With the series returning to its annual release schedule, viewers can once again immerse themselves in the twisted, yet brilliant, minds of the show's creators, confident that the interdimensional escapades of Rick and Morty will continue to entertain and astound audiences for years to come.

