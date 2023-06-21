Following are the to foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN78 UN-PM-LDALL YOGA ****PM Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN; describes yoga as 'truly universal' and 'free from copyrights' United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday described Yoga as ''truly universal'' and ''free from copyrights and patents'' as he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters here to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.**** FGN72 UN-YOGA-GUINNESS RECORD ****PM Modi-led Yoga session at UN creates Guinness World Record New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Yoga celebration at the UN headquarters here on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.**** FGN67 UN-PM-YOGA-CELEBRITIES ****Hollywood Actor Richard Gere, spiritual leaders, industry captains join PM Modi for a star-studded yoga session at UN New York: Famed Hollywood actor Richard Gere, Iyengar yoga exponent Deidra Demens, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and prominent American singer Mary Millben were among the eminent personalities who joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a unique yoga session at the UN Headquarters here.**** FGN81 UN-YOGA-LD DIASPORA ****People arrive in large numbers to attend yoga day event at UN New York: A spirit of enthusiasm and celebration overflowed outside the UN headquarters here on Wednesday as people in large numbers attended a historic event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga.**** FGN43 US-MODI-LD MEETINGS ****PM Modi discusses India's growth story with top American thought leaders in New York New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met leading American economist Prof Paul Romer, investor and co-founder of the hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio, and other eminent thought leaders and exchanged views and briefed them about the reform trajectory of his government to foster economic growth.**** FGN28 US-INDIA-DEFENCE ****Security of Supply Arrangement, Reciprocal Defense Procurement agreements will bring Indo-US defence industries together: Pentagon Washington: As India and the US are set to begin negotiations on two transformational deals -- Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA) and Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement (RDP), the Pentagon has said that the defence industries of the two nations will come together once the negotiations conclude.**** FGN23 YOGA-PM-GLOBAL INITIATIVES ****International Yoga Day: One of several initiatives launched by PM Modi fostering global collaboration New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the brainchild behind several initiatives aimed at bringing a fractious world together but it is the International Yoga Day, being observed on Wednesday, that has left an indelible mark globally with its universal acceptance.**** FGN27 US-INDIA-ARUNACHAL-RESOLUTION ****Senate Committee to consider resolution to recognise Arunachal Pradesh as integral part of India Washington: A powerful senatorial committee on Wednesday is set to consider a bipartisan resolution to recognise Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India, pushing back against China's military aggression to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control.**** FGN10 US-MODI-4THLD MUSK ****India has more promise than any other large country: Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met prominent US personalities from different walks of life, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk who asserted that India has more promise than any other large country and that he is incredibly excited about its future.**** FGN80 UK-INDIA-SUNAK ****India-UK partnership will be defining one for our times: PM Rishi Sunak London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said he is confident that the India-UK partnership will be a ''defining one for our times'', as he extended support to the upcoming UK-India Week.**** FGN75 SUNAK-INDIGO-AIRBUS-DEAL ****Rishi Sunak hails IndiGo-Airbus pact as major win for UK aerospace London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has welcomed India's budget carrier IndiGo's multi-billion-dollar order of 500 Airbus aircraft as a major win for the UK aerospace sector, which will support thousands of jobs and economic growth of the country.**** FGN76 PAK-IMRAN-COURT-BAIL ****Pak court grants pre-arrest bail to former PM Imran Khan in May 9 violence case Lahore: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Wednesday cancelled the arrest warrants against former prime minister Imran Khan and granted him pre-arrest bail till July 7 in two cases related to arson attacks during the May 9 violence which erupted following his arrest in a corruption case.**** FGN68 PAK-CJP-APPOINTMENT ****Pak President Alvi appoints Justice Qazi Faez Isa as next chief justice Islamabad: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, considered an independent-minded judge, was appointed as the next chief justice of Pakistan's Supreme Court by President Arif Alvi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)