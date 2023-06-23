"....Now America's youth dancing to Naatu Naatu": PM Modi underlines people-to-people connect at State dinner

Left Menu

Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer 'RRR' has been a global phenomenon. The craze for the hit track is not over as yet. On Thursday (local time), 'Naatu Naatu' was highlighted by PM Narendra Modi in a special address during the State Dinner at the White House.

PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer 'RRR' has been a global phenomenon. The craze for the hit track is not over as yet. On Thursday (local time), 'Naatu Naatu' was highlighted by PM Narendra Modi in a special address during the State dinner at the White House. "With every passing day, Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better. We can pronounce each other's name correctly, we can understand each other's accent better... Children in India become Spider-Man on Halloween and America's youth is dancing to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu'," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that the State dinner evening has become quite special by the presence of the people of the two countries, as he called them "most precious assets." "This evening is made special by the presence of the people of our two countries, they are our most precious assets. When we met in Japan, for the Quad Summit, you mentioned a problem that you were facing, I am sure that you must have resolved that problem. I hope you were able to fit in everyone who wanted to come for the dinner tonight," PM Modi added.

The White House had invited more than 400 guests for the dinner at the specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House. Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra were amongst the Indian business tycoons who arrived at the White House for the State dinner.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook were also present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

