Rom-com 'Ishq Next Door' to be out on this date

A new rom-com titled 'Ishq Next Door' is coming your way. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Rusk Studios, the show stars an ensemble cast of Natasha Bhardwaj, Abhay Mahajan, and Mrinal Dutt along with YouTube sensation Purav Jha.

This story celebrates the power of true love, desi style! Abhay Mahajan as Dev leads a simple and fulfilling life as he carries the responsibilities of his mother and rebellious younger brother. Fate decides to add some excitement and colour to his mundane existence through his encounter with the young, beautiful, and full-of-life Meher Kaur Sikka, while another intriguing character, Ashwin, arrives in style to make Dev's life more colourful as well as complicated. Excited about the project, Natasha Bhardwaj said, "My journey in the OTT world has been fulfilling but also one riddled with challenges. I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to play such emotionally rich characters that have allowed me to express a myriad of emotions and truly hone my acting skills. Meher is unlike any character I have played earlier. She's simple, yet strong and resilient! Every shade in her character allowed me to explore new facets of my craft. In a complicated world struggling with negativity and hardships, a simple love story like 'Ishq Next Door' that heroes the emotions of hope and love through a heartfelt narrative, comes as a breath of fresh air."

Abhay Mahajan spoke about the series and the instant connection he felt with the script. "When I read the script, I felt an instant connection with the simple yet powerful story and just knew that I had to be a part of it. It has been an extremely satisfying experience portraying Dev. He's someone every individual can relate to. He's simple, dutiful, rooted in reality, but somewhere a dreamer whose hopeful and passionate side is unleashed by the girl-next-door, Meher. It's a simple story, but sometimes the simplest stories are the hardest to do justice to. I am grateful to the entire team for bringing their A-game every single day and helping each of us grow as actors. As an actor, I had the opportunity to portray a character with layers of emotions and conflicts, which made the experience truly fulfilling," he said.

'Ishq Next Door' will be out on Jio Cinema on July 3. (ANI)

