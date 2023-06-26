Left Menu

Rom-com 'Ishq Next Door' to be out on this date

A new rom-com titled 'Ishq Next Door' is coming your way.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 14:58 IST
Rom-com 'Ishq Next Door' to be out on this date
Poster of Ishq Next Door (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new rom-com titled 'Ishq Next Door' is coming your way. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Rusk Studios, the show stars an ensemble cast of Natasha Bhardwaj, Abhay Mahajan, and Mrinal Dutt along with YouTube sensation Purav Jha.

This story celebrates the power of true love, desi style! Abhay Mahajan as Dev leads a simple and fulfilling life as he carries the responsibilities of his mother and rebellious younger brother. Fate decides to add some excitement and colour to his mundane existence through his encounter with the young, beautiful, and full-of-life Meher Kaur Sikka, while another intriguing character, Ashwin, arrives in style to make Dev's life more colourful as well as complicated. Excited about the project, Natasha Bhardwaj said, "My journey in the OTT world has been fulfilling but also one riddled with challenges. I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to play such emotionally rich characters that have allowed me to express a myriad of emotions and truly hone my acting skills. Meher is unlike any character I have played earlier. She's simple, yet strong and resilient! Every shade in her character allowed me to explore new facets of my craft. In a complicated world struggling with negativity and hardships, a simple love story like 'Ishq Next Door' that heroes the emotions of hope and love through a heartfelt narrative, comes as a breath of fresh air."

Abhay Mahajan spoke about the series and the instant connection he felt with the script. "When I read the script, I felt an instant connection with the simple yet powerful story and just knew that I had to be a part of it. It has been an extremely satisfying experience portraying Dev. He's someone every individual can relate to. He's simple, dutiful, rooted in reality, but somewhere a dreamer whose hopeful and passionate side is unleashed by the girl-next-door, Meher. It's a simple story, but sometimes the simplest stories are the hardest to do justice to. I am grateful to the entire team for bringing their A-game every single day and helping each of us grow as actors. As an actor, I had the opportunity to portray a character with layers of emotions and conflicts, which made the experience truly fulfilling," he said.

'Ishq Next Door' will be out on Jio Cinema on July 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023