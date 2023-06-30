EXO's Suho, Han Ji Min, and Lee Min Ki spotted at 'Behind Your Touch' table read

EXO's Suho, Han Ji Min, and Lee Min Ki were recently seen together at the table read for the highly anticipated supernatural K-drama series, "Behind Your Touch." The show, which is set to premiere on Netflix on August 12, 2023, was announced as part of Netflix's 2023 content lineup.

"Behind Your Touch" is a South Korean Netflix Original series that revolves around a veterinarian named Ye Bun, who possesses psychometric powers, and a passionate detective named Moon Jang Yeol. The story takes place in a peaceful rural village and combines comedy and investigation as the characters solve mysterious cases while falling in love.

The table read for the drama was attended by prominent figures, including director Kim Seok Yoon and writer Lee Nam Gyu, along with the main cast members Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, Suho, Joo Min Kyung, Kim Hee Won, Park Hyuk Kwon, Park Sung Yeon, Lee Seung Joon, Park No Sik, Yang Jae Sung, Jung Yi Rang, and Jo Min Kook.

During the table read, Han Ji Min impressed everyone with her portrayal of the dynamic character Bong Ye Bun, who utilizes her extraordinary abilities to assist Moon Jang Yeol (played by Lee Min Ki) in solving mysterious cases. Lee Min Ki himself transformed into the passionate detective Moon Jang Yeol, showcasing his chemistry with Han Ji Min and building anticipation for the series.

EXO's Suho successfully brought his character, Kim Seon Woo, to life, exuding kindness and mystery. The production team expressed their confidence in the cast's performances and their ability to navigate various genres, from comedy to thriller. They promised viewers a unique psychocomedic thriller experience crafted by talented creators and actors.

The production team said, “The drama is all about the performances and chemistry between the cast who can easily pull off various genres from comedy and thriller. Please look forward to seeing a psychocomic (psychometric and comic) thriller of another level, completed by proven creators and actors.”

Lee Min Ki, known for his previous roles in dramas such as "The Lies Within," "The Beauty Inside," and "Because This Is My First Life," will play the role of Jang Yeol in "Behind Your Touch." This marks his second appearance in a Netflix K-drama, following his role in "My Liberation Notes."

Joining the cast is Park Hyuk Kwon, who will portray the role of the Shaman. "Behind Your Touch" is Park Hyuk Kwon's fifth Netflix K-drama, following his appearances in "Mine," "Law School," "Extracurricular," and "Something in the Rain." Joo Min Kyung will also be part of the series, playing the character Ok Hee. This will be her fourth Netflix K-drama project.

"Behind Your Touch" will premiere on August 12. The K-drama will air every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 (KST) and will be available for streaming on Netflix in selected regions. With its supernatural elements, captivating storyline, and talented cast, "Behind Your Touch" promises to be an exciting addition to the K-drama lineup on Netflix.

